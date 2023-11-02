ESG Perspective: Sustainability Gains Importance In The Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market is expected to reach $46.2 billion in 2028 from $31.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
This report discusses the implications of the trends mentioned above in the context of the current size and growth of the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market, in global terms and by the most important national markets. Companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries are discussed, with profiles of the leaders and an update on M&A activity. Five-year global sales forecasts are provided for the leading drug categories and the country offers breakdowns of the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market.
Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market.
This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data are provided for 2022 as the base year, forecasted through 2023-2028.
The following are the main conclusions reached in this report regarding antithrombotic and anticoagulant drugs:
Recent innovations and the emergence of novel thrombin inhibitors have led to the decrease in revenue of traditional anticoagulants such as heparin and Vitamin K antagonists. Low molecular weight heparins, such as Fragmin (-11.8%) and Innohep (-14.1%), have seen a significant decrease in the market. The anticoagulant drug market will continue to grow at a slow rate compared to antiplatelet and thrombin inhibitors segment due to the lack of new drug launches since the expiration of the patent on Plavix. The anticoagulant segment is expected to decline soon as prices fall and the market for novel thrombin inhibitors grows. The market for thrombin inhibitors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Xarelto (rivaroxaban), Eliquis (apixaban), TNKase (tenecteplase) and Savaysa (edoxaban) are the major contributors to the high growth rate of thrombin inhibitors. An aging population and the increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide fueled by a Westernized diet and lifestyle have created new opportunities for antithrombotic/ anticoagulant drug products.
Global Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market
