RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


11/2/2023 5:17:34 AM

Auction date 2023-11-02
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,650
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 22
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 2.848 %
Lowest yield 2.844 %
Highest accepted yield 2.853 %
% accepted at highest yield 75.00

Auction date 2023-11-02
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,350
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 22
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 2.867 %
Lowest yield 2.860 %
Highest accepted yield 2.869 %
% accepted at highest yield 68.42


Auction date 2023-11-02
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln 700
Volume sold, SEK mln 300
Number of bids 10
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 3.070 %
Lowest yield 3.060 %
Highest accepted yield 3.075 %
% accepted at highest yield 60.00




