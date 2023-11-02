For The Crusher In Your Life: Candy Crush Saga® Launches Gift Cards Just In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Whether it's a last-minute gift, stocking stuffer, or simply a

Candy-tastic treat for yourself this winter, make holiday shopping as sweet and simple as a swipe with Candy Crush Saga's new gift cards.



NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Candy Crush Saga announced a new way to give the gift of Candy this holiday season: Candy Crush Saga Gift Cards.* These easy & stress-free gift cards have launched just in time for the holiday season, offering a new way for players to keep conquering their favorite Match 3 game.

Image courtesy of Candy Crush Saga

Continue Reading

Whether you're shopping for yourself, an avid Crusher, or someone new to the game, a Candy Crush Saga gift card is an exciting invitation into the legendary puzzle game loved by hundreds of millions. Each gift card comes with an exclusive bonus 48 hours of unlimited lives**, making them a divine stocking stuffer, card filler, or unexpected treat for anyone on your list - including yourself!

"Candy Crush has been entertaining millions of people for more than a decade. We all know people who have Candy Crush as a part of their daily life. Until now, however, there hasn't been an easy way to offer our friends and loved ones a way to enhance their gaming experience. These gift cards will finally change that." says Ben Pommeraud, GM, Strategic Initiatives at King. "Our mission is to Make the World Playful, and we hope these gift cards will add to the joy and playfulness of this holiday season and beyond."

The holidays are stressful enough, whether you've waited until the last minute to buy a gift or just want a joyous, festive treat for yourself, the Candy Crush Saga gift cards are a stress-free and divine gift that you just won't want to give away. Perfect for those who love solving puzzles, climbing the leaderboard, or simply relaxing: a gift card to play Candy Crush is a gift to all.

This is the game's first gift card launch; with or without a gift card, the Candy Crush games are free to download and playable for all 18+. Purchase your sweet treat online at Walmart , Best Buy , Amazon , Target and Kroger or at your local Gamestop and 7-Eleven stores in increments of $15-$250.

For more information on Candy Crush Saga Gift Cards, retailers, and how to redeem, please visit the Candy Crush gift cards website.

* Gift cards only usable for Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga. Location restrictions and terms apply ( ). Retailer's terms may also apply, see their website or store for more information.

**Unlimited Lives bonus offer ends 31st Dec 11 2023.



About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are

played by more

than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was recently acquired by Microsoft

(NASDAQ: MSFT ), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023 King Ltd. King and Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga and related marks are trademarks of King Ltd and/or related entities.

Latest earnings results for reference here

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE King