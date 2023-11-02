Project Phoenix: Taking User Experience To The Next Level With Seven Vital Upgrades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum, a groundbreaking force in referral marketing solutions, is making industry waves with Project Phoenix.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum , a groundbreaking force in referral marketing solutions, is making industry waves with Project Phoenix. This ambitious initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.Mide Samuel, VP of Design, has meticulously upgraded the Training Page with a fresh and intuitive design, significantly enhancing the user experience.Patrick Obafemi, a Core Tech Engineer, has enriched our system by introducing user-friendly merge codes. These codes simplify user interactions and enhance system usability, enabling smoother operations.Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, has provided comprehensive documentation for the Aimeos Task, ensuring a seamless experience for users. Additionally, he has implemented a logic within Aimeos to save customer and order information after successful purchases. This improvement extends to both the backend and frontend, providing a more user-friendly experience.JM Chan, a UX Designer, has updated the Froala Key across all Froala editors in Project Phoenix's Virtual Office, resulting in a smoother and more reliable user experience when working with text and content.Mahmoud Hamdy, a UX Designer, has expanded our email management capabilities by making the Unsubscribe Email form accessible outside the Virtual Office. This enhancement simplifies users' email preferences and management, providing a more user-friendly interface.Stephen Tabios, another UX Designer, has integrated date filters into the user mods page, ensuring it works seamlessly and enhances the user experience, making interactions more intuitive and user-friendly.At NaXum, relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence fuels transformative change. These accomplishments mark significant milestones as businesses globally are empowered with groundbreaking referral marketing solutions.The goal isn't just to steer businesses toward success in today's dynamic digital landscape; it's about redefining the essence of referral marketing by harnessing state-of-the-art technologies and delivering tailored solutions that fuel growth and prosperity.

Rodd Kirby

NaXum Online Marketing Systems

+1 713-867-7999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube