Kapital Bank And ASAN Məktub Social Program Fulfill Dreams Of 35 Children

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As announced earlier, the Azerbaijan's first bank, Kapital Bank,
teamed up with the ASAN Məktub social program, which is run by the
organization ASAN Könüllüləri. As a part of this initiative, 35
children from the Balakan region had their dreams come true. These
youngsters had shared their wishes on the website .
Representatives from both organizations paid a recent visit to
the Balaken region, where they met the children who had sent
letters expressing their wishes, along with their parents. The
meeting happened in the warm and inviting atmosphere of the Balakan
regional center of ASAN xidmət and left a lasting impression on
everyone involved, filled with numerous interesting moments and
unforgettable experiences.
The children received eagerly anticipated gifts, including
school supplies, clothes, and toys, sparking immense joy and
excitement. Kapital Bank's ongoing commitment to executing and
supporting such social initiatives serves as a strong testament to
its dedication to corporate social responsibility. This
collaboration aims not only to bring happiness to children from
vulnerable social groups but also to foster a stronger sense of
social responsibility and empathy within our society.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107358021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.