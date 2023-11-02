Hungary Sees Great Potential In Relations Dev't With Kazakhstan - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Relations between
Hungary and Kazakhstan are good as ever, but the potential,
especially in economy, is still great, Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a meeting in a narrow format with Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Kazakhstan.
"It is always nice to come back home. Hungarians come to
Kazakhstan with great pleasure because we are linked by thousands
of years of common roots. Over the last decade we have made a lot
of efforts to develop our cooperation and good results have been
achieved. It is a great honor for me to cooperate with you. Hungary
has always been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and it
will remain so in the future. Relations between Hungary and
Kazakhstan are as good as ever, but the potential, especially in
the economy, is still great. We have good prospects," he said.
In turn, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Viktor Orban for his
significant contribution to the rapprochement between Kazakhstan
and Hungary.
"Thank you for accepting my invitation and paying an official
visit to Kazakhstan and taking part in the jubilee summit of the
Organization of Turkic States. Undoubtedly, this visit will give a
new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. I am
confident that today's talks will be fruitful," the President of
Kazakhstan said.
