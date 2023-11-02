Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Ink Roadmap For Enhanced Comprehensive Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign
Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a roadmap for further development
of cooperation between the two countries for 2023-2024, Trend reports.
The document was signed within the framework of the 16th meeting
of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs within the framework of
Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.
The document provides for key areas of joint activity in the
political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian
spheres, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, transport
and logistics.
The 16th meeting of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is held
in Ashgabat within the framework of Turkmenistan's chairmanship,
following the meeting of President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon
Suk Yeol, in New York.
