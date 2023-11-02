               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Ink Roadmap For Enhanced Comprehensive Co-Op


11/2/2023 5:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a roadmap for further development of cooperation between the two countries for 2023-2024, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the 16th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs within the framework of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

The document provides for key areas of joint activity in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, transport and logistics.

The 16th meeting of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is held in Ashgabat within the framework of Turkmenistan's chairmanship, following the meeting of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, in New York.

