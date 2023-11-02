Azerbaijani Parliament Holding Discussions On State Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. At today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship the draft Law of Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" has been submitted for discussion, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Israfil Mammadov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov and others take part in the meeting.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel