Azerbaijani Parliament Holding Discussions On State Budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. At today's
meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on
Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship the draft Law of
Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" has been
submitted for discussion, Trend reports.
Chairman of the Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the
Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Central Bank
Taleh Kazimov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Israfil Mammadov, Chairman of the State
Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov and others take part in the
meeting.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
