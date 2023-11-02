Azerbaijani Finance Minister Announces Priority Directions Of Budget Expenditures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The State Budget
for the next year envisages priority directions of expenditures on
strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capability and implementation of
the 'Great Return' program activities, Finance Minister Samir
Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State
Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".
The minister noted that the draft also includes expenditures on
social protection of the population, continuation of reforms in the
field of education, food security of Azerbaijan, formation of
mobilization reserves.
Sharifov also emphasized that financial support will be created
to strengthen the inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders, improve
the material and technical support of the army.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 is projected
to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7
million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues -
33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat
($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1
million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1
million)).
