Uzbek President Outlines Key Sectors Of Co-Op With France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has identified top priority projects
in cooperation with France, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between Mirziyoyev and President of
France Emmanuel Macron in an expanded format with the participation
of official delegations of the two countries, which included
officials, heads of leading companies, well-known figures of
culture and science.
Mirziyoyev designated the extractive industry, processing of
strategic raw materials, construction of hybrid, solar and wind
power plants, modernization of water supply systems, introduction
of smart agriculture, development of urban and transport
infrastructure, tourism as priority sectors of cooperation.
It was noted that thanks to regular meetings at the highest
level, Uzbek-French relations have acquired a comprehensive
character. The parties agreed to continue active political
contacts, regular dialogue of parliaments, governments, foreign
policy and economic departments.
Moreover, the parties welcomed the opening of the French
Alliance branch in the city of Samarkand and agreed to accelerate
the creation of a joint Uzbek-French university.
It has been proposed to develop a program for the development of
tourist exchanges with the organization of charter flights from
different cities of France to Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.
Following the results, the heads of state instructed to prepare
a roadmap for the implementation of all agreements reached.
