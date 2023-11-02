               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Final Day Of Azerbaijan's And Baku's Championship On Aerobic, Acrobatic Gymnastics Kicks Off (PHOTO)


11/2/2023 5:14:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The final day of competitions of 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics has started at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert Complex, Trend reports.

A total of 110 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are participating in the competitions.

At the 7th Azerbaijan Championship, athletes compete in the age categories of Pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011), Juniors (born in 2006-2008) and Seniors (born in 2005 and older), while gymnasts in the age categories of Youngsters (born in 2015-2016), Children (born in 2012-2014), Pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011) & Juniors (born in 2006-2008) will perform at the Open Baku Championship.

Gymnasts will compete according to the age categories in the Individual program, within Mixed Pairs, Trios & Groups.

At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes represent“Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami district.

The competition is taking place on November 1-2.

