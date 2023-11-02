Final Day Of Azerbaijan's And Baku's Championship On Aerobic, Acrobatic Gymnastics Kicks Off (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The final day of
competitions of 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic
Gymnastics has started at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert
Complex, Trend reports.
A total of 110 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya
Sports Club, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are participating
in the competitions.
At the 7th Azerbaijan Championship, athletes compete in the age
categories of Pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011), Juniors (born in
2006-2008) and Seniors (born in 2005 and older), while gymnasts in
the age categories of Youngsters (born in 2015-2016), Children
(born in 2012-2014), Pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011) & Juniors
(born in 2006-2008) will perform at the Open Baku Championship.
Gymnasts will compete according to the age categories in the
Individual program, within Mixed Pairs, Trios & Groups.
At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age
Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes represent“Ojaq”
Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami
district.
The competition is taking place on November 1-2.
