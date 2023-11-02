France Keen To Promote New Projects For Boosting Uzbekistan's Green Energy Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. France
expressed readiness to take measures to promote new major projects
in the fields of green energy in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French Republic
Emmanuel Macron in a narrow format in the Congress Center of
Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand.
During the talks, the parties discussed several fields for
development of cooperation, such as extraction and processing of
raw materials, innovative agriculture, water supply, logistics,
infrastructure development, and tourism.
Moreover, Emmanuel Macron expressed full support for the ongoing
program of irreversible reforms in the New Uzbekistan.
The leaders discussed in detail the issues of further building
up comprehensive Uzbek-French cooperation and agreed to bring
bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.
It was stressed that in recent years, the Uzbek-French
multifaceted relations have been developing dynamically in all
directions. The growth of trade turnover and the number of joint
ventures was noted with satisfaction, as the portfolio of active
and promising investment projects exceeded 10 billion euros.
The French president also noted that a 1 billion euro worth
Strategic Cooperation Program is being implemented with the French
Development Agency.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France
stood at 380.75 million euros from January through July of
2023.
This figure represents a significant increase of 1.9 times or
98.32 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which witnessed
a trade turnover of 191.99 million euros.
