Woman Killed Amid More Than 40 Strikes On Stanislav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit the village of Stanislav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region more than 40 times overnight, killing an elderly woman.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A hellish night in Stanislav. There were more than 40 strikes in the village. An elderly woman was killed by enemy fire," Prokudin said.

According to him, the attack damaged private houses and the buildings of the school and medical institution. He added that "the damage is still being recorded."

Prokudin also reported that on November 1, Russian troops launched 118 shelling attacks on the Kherson region, killing three people and injuring four others.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 118 attacks, having fired 604 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft," he said.

According to Prokudin, the enemy launched 34 KAB guided air strikes on settlements, including in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

He said the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in settlements and a kindergarten in Beryslav.

Early on November 1, Russian troops shelled the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district, killing a 43-year-old man.

Photos: Oleksandr Prokudin / Facebook