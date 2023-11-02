Russia Preparing For Winter Attacks On Ukraine - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is amassing missiles and preparing to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure when it gets colder.

This was reported by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, during the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian Federation is preparing for a scenario where there will be winter temperatures to harm us. Accordingly, they will try to hit critical infrastructure facilities that ensure vital activity," he said.

Danilov noted that Ukraine is preparing for such a scenario as much as possible.

According to him, the situation is not critical, as most critical infrastructure facilities are under control, and international partners, in turn, provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment.

"We will be able to cope with such problems," the National Security and Defense Council Secretary emphasized.

As reported, according to Mykhaylo Radutsky, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, the vast majority of hospitals meet the requirements of the Ministry of Health and are ready for winter.