Foreign Circuit Board Found In New Russian Missile For S-400 Systems

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A foreign board of the new Russian 40N6 missile, which is used in the S-400 complexes. Its range is 380-400 km," the head of the Office of the President said.

According to Yermak, the remnants of this missile were found in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Our experts continue to investigate foreign components of Russian weapons. We pass the data to our partners to take measures and prevent the supply of these components to Russia. This is constant work," he emphasized.

As reported, Yermak said that the US sanctions packages take into account the data of Ukrainian experts on foreign components in Russian weapons.