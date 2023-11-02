Questions looms over Putin's political future

(MENAFN) As the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, edges closer to the age of 71, his robust strongman image of the past, which included high-profile stunts like hugging polar bears and riding horses bare-chested in the mountains, appears to have waned. The ongoing war in Ukraine has further eroded his once unassailable image of strength and invincibility.



Despite these challenges to his image, Putin is expected to seek another term in office during Russia's presidential elections slated for March. Remarkably, he has successfully orchestrated constitutional changes that allow him to potentially serve two more six-year terms, extending his rule. However, at the age of 71, the specter of death or serious illness looms large, raising questions about Russia's political future in the event that Putin is not on the ballot.



Russia's political landscape is notably insular, lacking primary elections that would enable voters to select a candidate. Instead, political parties handpick their own contenders and present them to the electorate. In the absence of Putin, the ruling United Russia party might put forward a candidate, although the procedure for selecting one remains unclear. In 2018, Putin ran as an independent, introducing a layer of uncertainty regarding how a replacement might be chosen. Regardless of the path taken, it is almost certain that the candidate would emerge from the existing power structure, as candidates from smaller parties lack the broad recognition and support needed for a competitive bid.



In the event that Putin does not participate in the election, several potential contenders within the political establishment could emerge as successors. Notable among them is Dmitry Medvedev, who previously served as a Putin surrogate and briefly assumed the presidency in 2008 when Putin could not seek re-election due to term limits. Despite holding the position, Medvedev was widely seen as secondary to Putin, who assumed the role of prime minister and continued to effectively lead the country.



The future of Russian politics is shrouded in uncertainty, and the potential departure of Vladimir Putin from the political scene could herald a significant turning point in the country's leadership, with implications both domestically and on the global stage.

