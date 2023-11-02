Azerbaijan Adopts State Standard For Halal Medicines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation (AZSTAND),
subordinate to the State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
Service under the Ministry of Economy, has adopted the state
standard AZS OIC/SMIIC 50-1:2023 "Halal medicines - part 1 -
general requirements", Azernew s reports.
According to the information, this standard defines the basic
requirements in the production and transportation of halal
medicines based on Islamic rules and also provides for the use of
organizations specializing in this field. The standard will ensure
the preservation of the halal status of halal medicines and will
contribute to increasing consumer confidence in such products.
In preparing the state standard, it was officially agreed with
the Centre for Analytical Expertise of the Ministry of Health.
