Azerbaijan Adopts State Standard For Halal Medicines


11/2/2023 5:13:46 AM

The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation (AZSTAND), subordinate to the State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service under the Ministry of Economy, has adopted the state standard AZS OIC/SMIIC 50-1:2023 "Halal medicines - part 1 - general requirements", Azernew s reports.

According to the information, this standard defines the basic requirements in the production and transportation of halal medicines based on Islamic rules and also provides for the use of organizations specializing in this field. The standard will ensure the preservation of the halal status of halal medicines and will contribute to increasing consumer confidence in such products.

In preparing the state standard, it was officially agreed with the Centre for Analytical Expertise of the Ministry of Health.

