3Rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition Of Medical Innovations Kicks Off

Health Minister Teymur Musayev, Chairman of the State Agency for
Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Executive Director of
TABIB Vugar Gurbanov, and other officials attended the opening
ceremony, Azernews reports.
Medinex exhibition will once again serve as an effective
platform for industry professionals and entrepreneurs to develop
business relations, establish new ties, exchange relevant
information and conclude favorable contracts.
It was emphasized that this year's exhibitions are timed to
coincide with a significant year. This year is the 100th
anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of
the Azerbaijani people, founder of the independent state of
Azerbaijan, and outstanding political and state figure. A Medical
Innovations Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar
Aliyev will be organized in the presentation zone of the
exhibition. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the birth of
Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding ophthalmologist and academician who
made a significant contribution to the development of the medical
sphere. A panel discussion on ophthalmology dedicated to this
significant event will be held at the exhibition.
At the exhibition, leading domestic and foreign manufacturers
and distributors will present their novelties and services, which
will help improve the country's clinics, meet consumers' demands,
and increase the efficiency of treatment.
A total of 100 companies from 14 countries took part in the
exhibition. Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Germany,
Belarus, South Korea, China, Algeria, the Russian Federation,
France, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye and other countries. The
exposition will bring together specialized companies from different
countries as well as important local companies such as "Diamed CO",
"Arash Medical Company", "ASMEDICAL", "Labservice LTD", "IHG"
(International Health Group), and "Biopharma AFEZCO.". In addition
to foreign companies, the event is also attended by leading local
distributors of medical equipment, partners of global
manufacturers, and local manufacturers of products under the brand
"Made in Azerbaijan".
This year, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as various regions of
Russia (Yaroslavl, Moscow, and Sverdlovsk), as well as the Republic
of Tatarstan, will present their collective stands.
It is worth noting that the State Agency for Compulsory Medical
Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical
Territorial Units (TABIB) are the official sponsors of the
Medinex-2023 exhibition.
