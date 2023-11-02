How Is Caspian Region Suffering From A Number Of Difficulties?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Currently, the Caspian region is experiencing a number of
difficulties related to the negative impact of unresolved
environmental problems." This was stated by Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at the meeting of the expert
group to study the causes of changes in the level of the Caspian
Sea as well as the preparation of appropriate adaptation measures, Azernews reports.
The minister noted that the Caspian Sea is a unique water basin
on our planet and has the richest natural resources of global
importance for the peoples of the coastal states:
"In addition to anthropogenic impacts such as reduction of
bio-resources, marine pollution, and problems of natural origin -
the prolonged lowering of the sea level as a result of climate
change - affect marine ecosystems and lead to their
degradation."
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev also
said at the meeting of the expert group on studying the causes of
changes in the level of the Caspian Sea, as well as the preparation
of appropriate adaptation measures, that over the past 5 years, the
level of the Caspian Sea has decreased by 69 cm, and over the past
10 years - by 114 cm.
According to the Minister, the current state of the Caspian Sea
environment and the dynamics of sea level decline are a cause for
concern.
M noted that the faster the sea level changes, the more
severe the consequences:
"Fluctuations in the level of the Caspian Sea affect the state
of coastal zones and a number of industries related to the sea -
fishing, maritime transport, port activities, construction, and
various industries, as well as the population living in the coastal
areas. zone".
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107357993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.