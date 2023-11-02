Modern Healthcare Infrastructure Facilities Built In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
"In recent years, modern healthcare infrastructure facilities
have been built in Azerbaijan, medical institutions have been
equipped with the latest technological equipment, and the material
and technical base has been strengthened." This was stated by
Health Minister Teymur Musayev during his speech at the Medinex -
2023 exhibition, Azernews reports.
According to the Minister, medical specialists pay special
attention to increasing professionalism in their activities aimed
at improving the health of the population, closely following the
changes in the industry to adapt knowledge and skills to the
constantly updated requirements of health care.
According to Musayev, one of the main tasks is to ensure that
the achievements of medical science are introduced into the
national healthcare system.
"In this regard, the ministry appreciates and supports the
organization of exhibitions that allow the introduction of
innovative products into the medical field," he said. In the
community, professionals keep abreast of current trends and the
application of scientific and technological advances.
The healthcare sector is one of the fastest-growing areas in the
world. In today's environment, promoting quality products is as
important as producing them in order to succeed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the strategic
challenge of each country's ability to supply itself with medical
products. The relationships established here today are of mutual
business interest. I believe it will serve to attract and increase
investment and improve the health of the population," T.Musayev
said.
