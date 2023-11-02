Over Past Three Years 256 New Family Health Centres Opened In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"256 new Family Health Centres have been established in
Azerbaijan over the last three years. In recent years, there is a
strong potential for adapting medical services provided to the
population in the country to modern standards and strengthening the
material and technical base of this system." Vugar Gurbanov,
Executive Director of TABIB, said this during his speech at the
Medinex - 2023 exhibition, Azernews reports.
According to him, successful achievements have created a basis
for the transformation of medical centres into the health care
system of advanced countries of the world: "Reforms implemented to
improve the quality of medical services and ensure their
accessibility require a modern approach based on international
experience in the field of health care.
TABIB has also done a lot of work in this direction. "Over the
past three years, 256 new Family Health Centres have been
established in our cities and regions, and the range of primary
health care services has been increased."
V. Gurbanov stressed that laboratory-diagnostic services have
been reorganised in 80 medical institutions, and the number of
laboratory tests has increased more than 3 times. As a result of
providing hospitals with modern medical equipment and personnel
reform, the number of inpatient surgical operations has increased
by 60 percent over the past period. The average monthly number of
inpatient surgical operations increased from 10,000 to 16,000.
The application of innovations and scientific achievements in
the field of medicine is of great importance. Of course, increasing
the level of professionalism of personnel in this area plays a
major role. In the past period, 79 doctors-specialists trained in
foreign countries were employed in 15 medical institutions through
TABIB.
"Today, Agaly, Hadrut, Lachin, Talish, Jebrail and Shusha
Modular Hospital family health centres are operating in Garabagh
and Eastern Zangazur to provide medical services.
At the same time, examinations are conducted for the population
to be settled in the liberated territories. from occupation within
the framework of the "I State Programme for Great Return" is also
provided by TABIB," the head of the institution added.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107357991
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.