Over Past Three Years 256 New Family Health Centres Opened In Azerbaijan

"256 new Family Health Centres have been established in Azerbaijan over the last three years. In recent years, there is a strong potential for adapting medical services provided to the population in the country to modern standards and strengthening the material and technical base of this system." Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, said this during his speech at the Medinex - 2023 exhibition, Azernews reports.

According to him, successful achievements have created a basis for the transformation of medical centres into the health care system of advanced countries of the world: "Reforms implemented to improve the quality of medical services and ensure their accessibility require a modern approach based on international experience in the field of health care.

TABIB has also done a lot of work in this direction. "Over the past three years, 256 new Family Health Centres have been established in our cities and regions, and the range of primary health care services has been increased."

V. Gurbanov stressed that laboratory-diagnostic services have been reorganised in 80 medical institutions, and the number of laboratory tests has increased more than 3 times. As a result of providing hospitals with modern medical equipment and personnel reform, the number of inpatient surgical operations has increased by 60 percent over the past period. The average monthly number of inpatient surgical operations increased from 10,000 to 16,000.

The application of innovations and scientific achievements in the field of medicine is of great importance. Of course, increasing the level of professionalism of personnel in this area plays a major role. In the past period, 79 doctors-specialists trained in foreign countries were employed in 15 medical institutions through TABIB.

"Today, Agaly, Hadrut, Lachin, Talish, Jebrail and Shusha Modular Hospital family health centres are operating in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur to provide medical services.

At the same time, examinations are conducted for the population to be settled in the liberated territories. from occupation within the framework of the "I State Programme for Great Return" is also provided by TABIB," the head of the institution added.