Azerbaijani Cultural Figure Hails Musical Forum In Ensuring Dialogue Between Experts

Laman Ismayilova
The First Musical Forum in Azerbaijan has become an open space
for musicians, composers, and music enthusiasts to engage in
dialogue on various issues affecting the country's music
industry.
The forum was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th anniversary of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
During the forum, well-recognized experts enhanced new ideas and
insights aimed at the development of the music field in
Azerbaijan.
Moderated by the artistic director of the Cadenza Contemporary
Orchestra, Turkar Gasimzade, the panel session themed "Music
education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance schools"
raised important issues that require further study.
Highlighting the importance of the forum, Turkar Gasimzade told AZERNEWS that it is crucial to hold social
discussions in such a format.
"The forum served as a crucial measure for identifying the main
challenges in all areas of music. Within the forum, I moderated the
first panel, which focused on the main problems in music education
and composing," said Gasimzada.
"During the panel session, participants discussed topics such as
state orders for composers, the criteria used to evaluate them, and
the gaps in promoting composers' music," he added.
Gasimzada expressed his hope that the issues addressed during
the forum will be resolved soon.
"The primary objective of the forum was to listen to these
problems and propose specific constructive solutions for
implementation. I hope that all the issues discussed during the
Musical Forum will be taken into consideration," he concluded.
