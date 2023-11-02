Azerbaijani Cultural Figure Hails Musical Forum In Ensuring Dialogue Between Experts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The First Musical Forum in Azerbaijan has become an open space for musicians, composers, and music enthusiasts to engage in dialogue on various issues affecting the country's music industry.

The forum was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the forum, well-recognized experts enhanced new ideas and insights aimed at the development of the music field in Azerbaijan.

Moderated by the artistic director of the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, Turkar Gasimzade, the panel session themed "Music education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance schools" raised important issues that require further study.







Highlighting the importance of the forum, Turkar Gasimzade told AZERNEWS that it is crucial to hold social discussions in such a format.

"The forum served as a crucial measure for identifying the main challenges in all areas of music. Within the forum, I moderated the first panel, which focused on the main problems in music education and composing," said Gasimzada.

"During the panel session, participants discussed topics such as state orders for composers, the criteria used to evaluate them, and the gaps in promoting composers' music," he added.

Gasimzada expressed his hope that the issues addressed during the forum will be resolved soon.

"The primary objective of the forum was to listen to these problems and propose specific constructive solutions for implementation. I hope that all the issues discussed during the Musical Forum will be taken into consideration," he concluded.





