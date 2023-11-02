Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Muslim Countries To Stop Oil Exports To Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Nov 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's supreme leader, yesterday urged Muslim governments to unite, and demand an immediate end to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, by cutting off oil and other exports and severing economic ties with Israel.
Ali Khamenei made the remarks at a meeting with students in Tehran, three days before the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy by Iranian students, according to a statement on his website.
He also called on Muslim states to condemn Israel's actions and criticised the U.S., France, and Britain for their positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“The fake mask of human rights worn by Westerners has been taken off,” the Iranian leader said.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 8,500 Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-IRNA
