US must provide 100 nuclear arms to safeguard South Korea

(MENAFN) Two defense industry-affiliated think tanks have put forth a recommendation calling for the United States and South Korea to collaborate on the modernization of approximately 100 tactical nuclear weapons. The proposal aims to enhance Seoul's defenses against what is perceived as a growing threat from North Korea. The Asan Institute for Policy Studies, in conjunction with the RAND Corporation, published a report titled 'Options for Strengthening ROK (Republic of Korea) Nuclear Assurance', asserting that North Korea has already established a nuclear weapon force that could pose an existential threat to South Korea's security.



According to the study, North Korea is allegedly on the brink of establishing a similar threat to the United States. The report recommends the modernization of around 100 United States nuclear weapons, with the financial responsibility falling on South Korea. These weapons would be stored on United States soil but would have the capacity for rapid deployment to support Seoul's defensive needs.



The authors of the study contend that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seemingly planning to develop a nuclear force comprising at least 300 to 500 weapons. They project that Pyongyang could potentially reach the 300-weapon threshold by approximately 2030. The report also highlights North Korea's existing nuclear capabilities, which include weapons capable of causing casualties to an estimated 2 million people if directed towards its southern neighbor.



Additionally, the report asserts that Pyongyang harbors ambitions of leveraging its nuclear arsenal to test Washington's commitment to its alliance with Seoul. It further alleges that North Korea aspires to exert dominance over South Korea without resorting to a full-scale invasion.



The proposal underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Korean Peninsula and the ongoing efforts to fortify regional security.



