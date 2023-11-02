Police Encounters In Peshawar: One Dead, Two Injured In Alleged Shootouts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Peshawar, two separate incidents of alleged police encounters occurred, resulting in one bandit killed and two others injured.

The police reported that the first confrontation unfolded in the Badaber area when unidentified individuals attacked the police, leading to the exchange of gunfire where two armed men sustained injuries.

The police revealed that the attackers' shots struck the policeman's bulletproof jacket, sparing the officers from harm. Additionally, a hand grenade, a Kalashnikov, and a pistol were seized from the accused.

Also Read: Pakistan Successfully Repatriates Over 140,000 Illegal Residents

The second encounter with the police unfolded within the boundaries of Yakatoot. Upon spotting the armed suspects, they immediately began firing indiscriminately upon the police unit.

During the one-on-one confrontation, the police vehicle was struck by two bullets, resulting in the death of one bandit. Furthermore, the authorities managed to recover 17 mobile phones from the deceased.

In a separate incident, an attack on the police post in Tank was thwarted. According to the District Police Officer (DPO), terrorists launched an assault on the Samiullah police post in Tank from two directions.

The checkpoint's police officers detected the attack and others using night vision binoculars. As per the DPO Tank, the terrorists managed to escape in time, with the police remaining unharmed from the attackers' gunfire.