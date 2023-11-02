(MENAFN) At President Joe Biden's traditional White House Halloween celebration, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's choice of costumes for his children drew significant attention on Monday. While Blinken and his wife attended the event without any special attire, their son donned a green sweatshirt and khaki pants, bearing a striking resemblance to the commonly seen attire of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Blinken's daughter, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue outfit with a yellow shawl, seemingly designed to evoke the Ukrainian flag.



As President Biden distributed candy to the attending children, he himself was without a costume. First Lady Jill Biden, however, was adorned as a cat. While some online responses found the Blinkens' gesture endearing, interpreting it as a display of unwavering United States support for Kiev, others viewed it as "creepy" and akin to a "clown show." They pointed out the irony of using a Zelensky-themed costume to solicit candy.



Commenting on the situation, one user on social media remarked, "Dressing up like Zelensky and going door to door to beg for handouts is pretty fitting." This playful yet pointed observation highlights the nuanced nature of the Blinkens' choice of costumes.



Meanwhile, recent reports from Time magazine suggest that Zelensky himself has expressed feeling "betrayed" by his Western allies. He reportedly perceives the ongoing conflict with Russia as having transformed into a spectacle for Western audiences, raising questions about the sincerity of international support. This candid reflection underscores the complexities and challenges faced by leaders navigating geopolitical conflicts.



