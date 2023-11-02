Paris law enforcement shoot woman suspected of threatening train bombing

(MENAFN) French authorities have reported that a woman suspected of threatening to detonate an explosive device on a train in Paris was shot and seriously injured by police officers. The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the suspect, who was known to local authorities, was wearing a traditional Muslim abaya robe at the time of the incident.



Law enforcement spokesperson Axel Ronde emphasized that the police officers were compelled to make a swift decision given the suspect's determined intent to carry out an attack. He stated, "The person was extremely determined to take action and given the determination, my colleagues had no other choice, to avoid being hit by an explosion, than to neutralize her by shooting her with a firearm."



The incident occurred at the Bibliotheque Francois-Mitterrand Metro station in Paris around 9:20 a.m. local time, approximately 50 minutes after the suspect had been isolated by police. Numerous passengers on the train alerted emergency services about the woman's alleged terrorist threats.



Despite the intense situation, no explosives were discovered at the scene, according to BFMTV.



Prosecutors have initiated an investigation to ascertain the precise nature of the suspect's statements on the RER C suburban train, which will involve gathering witness testimonies. The female suspect may potentially face charges related to making death threats, endorsing terrorism, and exhibiting threatening behavior towards law enforcement, as reported by the Associated Press.



