Iran’s steel output reaches 15.422 million tons in H1

(MENAFN) The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) has officially reported that Iran's steel production reached a substantial 15.422 million tons of steel ingots within the initial half of the ongoing Iranian calendar year, encompassing the period from March 21 to September 22.



It is worth noting, however, that during this timeframe, there was a 5.8 percent decrease in steel ingot output when contrasted with the corresponding months of the previous year.



What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the backdrop of persistent external pressures and obstacles, including the impact of U.S. sanctions and the disruptive challenges imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic, which have significantly affected the performance of leading steel producers around the world.



Nevertheless, Iran's steel industry has demonstrated its resilience and continuous development in the face of these formidable challenges. The nation's steel sector has exhibited a steadfast commitment to growth, innovation, and the enhancement of its production capabilities. In this context, the ISPA's report underscores the industry's robust performance and its ability to adapt to changing circumstances.



Furthermore, Iran has set ambitious goals for the future of its steel sector. The country aspires to climb the ranks and secure a prominent position among the world's top steel producers.



By the Iranian calendar year 1404, which aligns with March 2025, Iran anticipates achieving the remarkable feat of reaching the seventh position in global steel production, reflecting its determination to be a major player on the international stage in this industry. This exemplifies the nation's commitment to not only overcoming external pressures but also becoming a force to be reckoned with in the global steel market.

