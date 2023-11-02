TUMI's TEGRA-LITE Comes To Hyper-Realistic Life In A Groundbreaking New Campaign

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 3D Out-of-Home Ads Debut in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

TEGRA-LITE 3D Advertisement at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

TEGRA-LITE 3D Advertisement at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta in Indonesia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 November 2023 - TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, has launched its first 3D Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisement to showcase the exceptionally durable yet lightweightcollection of hardside luggage. This innovative advertisement leverages the 3D anamorphic billboard technique, which involves manipulating the perspective to create the illusion of a three-dimensional image on a two-dimensional surface. It runs from October 2023 to January 2024 in seven prime locations in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in the latest example of the brand's creativity in engaging with customers.The 30-second advertisement features various components of acoming together in mid-air before the product collides with the surrounding walls, leaving a path of destruction. The striking display of strength and impact performance illustrates the revolutionary Tegris material that gives the collection its durability and toughness. Created for use in lifesaving armor, protective sports gear and professional race cars, it is consistent with TUMI's high standards of design excellence and is globally exclusive to the brand for use in travel and accessory products. The woven Tegris used in the construction of thecollection, which is also highlighted in the advertisement, further adds to its world-class toughness. The long-lasting build and integration of recycled materials also makea more responsible choice for travel.'At TUMI, we are always looking to innovate and disrupt in how we reach consumers. We're thrilled to bring our much-loved TEGRA-LITE luggage to our first 3D Out-of-Home ad, which demonstrates the strength and resilience of this high-performance collection featuring the ground breaking Tegris technology.' said Jill Krizelman, SVP Global Marketing and E-Commerce, TUMI.The 3D advertisement aims to ignite the TUMI brand in the region while reinforcing its performance luxury roots. It launched in Malaysia on October 1, with Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, and Dubai to follow. Each urban location was chosen because it is a top travel destination and among the fastest rebounding countries for inbound travelers.Hashtag: #TUMI

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale. For more, visit TUMI.

