Over 3,600 Palestinian children pass away in Israel-Hamas Conflict

(MENAFN) The Israel-Hamas conflict, which raged on for the first 25 days, has exacted an incredibly devastating toll on the youngest and most vulnerable residents of the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have tragically lost their lives. These young souls fell victim to the horrors of war in multiple ways, including airstrikes, misfired rockets, explosions, and the collapse of buildings.



The disproportionate impact of the conflict on Gaza's children is a harrowing statistic. Nearly half of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents are under the age of 18, making children a significant portion of the population. Shockingly, children account for 40 percent of the casualties in this ongoing conflict. An analysis of data from the Gaza Health Ministry, released as of October 26, revealed that 2,001 children aged 12 and under had lost their lives. This heartbreaking figure includes 615 children who were just 3 years old or younger.



The scenes emerging from this conflict are nothing short of heart-wrenching. Innocent children have been pulled from the rubble, wounded and terrified. Images of them lying on hospital gurneys, bloodied and traumatized, have become disturbingly common. These deeply unsettling visuals have sparked protests around the world and have intensified the calls for an end to the violence.



Israel asserts that its airstrikes specifically target Hamas sites and infrastructure, alleging that Hamas employs civilians as human shields. Additionally, Israel claims that over 500 militant rockets have misfired, landing within Gaza and causing casualties among Palestinians, although the exact number remains uncertain.



The toll on Gaza's children has not gone unnoticed by the international community. Global charity Save the Children has highlighted the alarming fact that more children have perished in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all the world's conflicts combined in each of the past three years. James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, lamented that "Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children." The ongoing conflict underscores the urgent need for a resolution that can bring an end to the suffering endured by Gaza's youngest and most innocent inhabitants.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357937