Israelis dressed in yellow stars at UN in protest against Hamas actions

(MENAFN) In a passionate address to the United Nations Security Council, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, announced that he and his team would don yellow stars during council sessions until a formal condemnation is issued for the "atrocities" committed by Hamas on October 7. Erdan accused the international body of failing to take action in response to the attack on Israel.



Wearing a yellow star emblazoned with the words 'never again,' Erdan admonished the council, stating, "Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. So I will remind you." He declared that henceforth, the star would serve as a poignant reminder of the consequences of remaining silent in the face of evil, much like the experiences of his grandparents and millions of Jews throughout history.



Erdan affirmed, "We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas." The Security Council, consisting of 15 member states, has yet to pass a resolution amidst the renewed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.



The significance of the yellow star as a symbol dates back to several dark chapters in history, including the period of Nazi Germany during World War II, when Jewish individuals were compelled to wear it as a means of identifying them as religious or ethnic outsiders. Erdan drew a stark parallel, asserting that, "Instead of shouting 'Sieg Heil,' these radical Nazi Islamists scream, 'Death to Israel! Death to America! Death to England!'" He emphasized that Israel faced an assault by "Hamas Nazis" on October 7, with Israeli officials reporting the loss of 1,400 lives, predominantly civilians, in the attack.



