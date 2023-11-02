Sustainable Pivot Needed To Secure Laos' Future

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Laos, known for its flowing rivers and abundant biodiversity, is at a critical crossroads. It sits at the heart of Southeast Asia, as part of a very dynamic region that has recently experienced multiple transformative changes to its socio-economic fabric alongside equally rapid climate change. This has created a major shift in opportunities and risks that justify revisiting a development model set two decades ago.



The ambitious drive for hydropower has transformed the country, bringing some positives alongside more challenging outcomes. One unanticipated consequence is how hydropower projects have contributed to the nation's significant debt.

It is now critical that Laos pivots and diversifies its foreign revenue streams. By reducing its reliance on selling energy from hydropower, Laos could pursue alternatives that improve its current fiscal vulnerability while lowering environmental and social risks, and improving transboundary water security.



The Mekong River and its tributaries are lifelines, supporting biodiversity, livelihoods, climate resilience and businesses. The river also offers significant potential for producing hydropower and, not surprisingly, Laos has been eager to tap this resource and establish itself as a significant energy player in Southeast Asia – in line with the country's aspirations for economic advancement.

With the government setting its sights on achieving a remarkable 12 gigawatts of hydropower capacity by 2025 and an ambitious 20GW by 2030, substantial investments have been funneled into hydropower infrastructure.



Laos' pursuit of foreign investment and energy exports have been scrutinized by other riparian countries, gauging its conformity within the framework of Mekong River Commission procedures.