Netanyahu Wobbles As Israelis Rally Around The Flag

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the past year, Israel has witnessed an extraordinary wave of non-violent protests , involving hundreds of thousands of activists from across society. The extensive demonstrations were triggered by a judicial overhaul announced by the Israeli government in early 2023.

The government passed into law in July 2023 the first planned change of the overhaul – a so-called“reasonableness” bill. This removed the power of the country's supreme court (and lower courts) to cancel government decisions deemed“extremely unreasonable.”

The proposed judicial overhaul, which was designed to weaken the judicial branch, plunged Israel into one of the most serious internal crises in its history . An unprecedented pro-democracy civil movement mounted an extensive anti-government campaign aimed at stopping the judicial overhaul.

Each week, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated. These included several groups of reservists serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) – including pilots and combat units – who refused to report to duty unless the government scrapped the judicial overall.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, presided over this internal turmoil. Yet rather than seeking a political compromise, his strategy was to sow political and social division.

Netanyahu and his ministers denounced the pro-democracy demonstrators as“traitors”,“anarchists”, and the“privileged elite.” In fact, the protesters came from all walks of life: tech workers, lawyers, teachers, professionals, as well as members of the security services.

The pro-democracy campaigners, in turn, have referred to Netanyahu as the“crime minister .” This aims to highlight that the prime minister's newfound impetus to weaken Israel's judiciary arose after he became embroiled in a criminal trial. He faces multiple corruption charges: bribery, fraud and breach of trust, stemming from three separate cases.