Premier League investigates Chelsea FC's supposed secret payments to Russian units

(MENAFN) English Premier League club Chelsea is currently under scrutiny from football authorities over suspected covert payments made to "Russian entities" during player transfers that took place in 2013, during the Roman Abramovich era, as reported by The Times. The newspaper revealed this week that financial records examined by Chelsea's current ownership group have raised concerns about potentially improper payments made in the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto'o from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala over a decade ago.



Chelsea promptly addressed the allegations, emphasizing that they pertain to a period predating the club's present ownership. The club clarified that these concerns involve entities allegedly controlled by the club's former owner and do not implicate any current club personnel.



The purportedly illicit payments were brought to light by Chelsea's current owners, the US-based Clearlake group led by American businessman Todd Boehly. This revelation followed their acquisition of the club from Russian magnate Roman Abramovich in May 2022. Abramovich, who held control over Chelsea since 2003, sold the club for a reported EUR4.25 billion (USD5.2 billion) mere months after facing sanctions from the UK government. The sanctions were imposed due to allegations of his "clear connections" to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.



Sources familiar with the case disclosed to The Times that Chelsea made payments in the seven-figure range to "at least six offshore companies," potentially linked to player transfers.



These transactions do not appear to have been formally recorded with England's Football Association (The FA), the Premier League, or UEFA, potentially raising concerns about compliance with financial regulations. The investigation by the Premier League reflects a heightened focus on financial transparency and accountability within English football.



