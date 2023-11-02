Iran’s transit of commodities hikes by 14.97 percent in 7 months of Iranian year

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far, revealed that there was a 14.97 percent increase in the transit of commodities through Iran during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to October 22) compared to the same period in the previous year.



He stated that a total of 9.3 million tons of goods were transported through the country during this period.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, the deputy transport minister had reported that 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran.



Shahriyar Afandizadeh further disclosed that Iran achieved a new record by facilitating the transit of 8.3 million tons of non-oil commodities in the year 1401. He noted that an additional 2.5 million tons of oil products were also transported through the country in the preceding year.



“Considering the transit of 7.5 million tons of non-oil goods in 1400, we have seen a 10.7-percent growth in the transit of this type of goods in 1401 compared to the previous year”, the official declared.



“In 1401, we witnessed important developments and achievements in the strategic and operational areas of the country's transit, whose definitive effects will be seen gradually and steadily on the growth of transit from the country in 1402 and the coming years”, the deputy transport minister also stressed.

