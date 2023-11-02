Indian Govt Allows Airlines To Operate Single-Engine Aircraft At Night

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted scheduled commuter airlines (SCAs) permission to operate single engine aircraft at night in an effort to increase air connectivity to remote areas across the country during nighttime.

The move marks a change from the previous policy that restricted Single Engine Turbine (SET) planes to day operations and Visual Flight Rules (VFR) since 2018.

In a release on October 31, the Indian regulatory body, responsible for ensuring safety in civil aviation, said it has amended its regulations to include a provision for SCAs to fly single-engine planes at night.

The decision is aimed at supporting improved accessibility and transportation options for underserved regions in India, benefiting both passengers and airlines, said the release.

The operations circular has also been amended to incorporate the guidance material and detailed guidelines to modify the assessment of routes, qualification, experience, training, and assessment requirements of the crew, among other aspects, added the release.

An expert committee constituted by the DGCA reviewed international regulations and global best practices for such SET scheduled commuter operations at night, worldwide safety as well as India safety data and operational experience gained over a period of time, according to the release.

The committee also carried out safety risk assessment and practical flight trials to identify the deficiencies/hazards and incorporate the safety enhancement measures, the release added.

