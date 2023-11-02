Recent Developments In The Cancer Biomarkers Market Revenue To Reach $26.97 Billion Globally By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Biomarkers Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- How big is the cancer biomarkers market?

According to the report, the global cancer biomarkers industry was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The omic technologies segment to maintain the lion's share by 2027

The genetic biomarkers segment to dominate during the estimated period

North America to dominate in terms of revenue

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market:

Rising prevalence of cancer: Cancer is a major global health problem, with an estimated 19.3 million new cases diagnosed each year. The rising prevalence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer biomarkers for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new and improved cancer biomarkers with higher sensitivity and specificity. This is making cancer biomarkers more effective in detecting and diagnosing cancer at an early stage.

Growing demand for personalized cancer care: Personalized cancer care is an approach to cancer treatment that takes into account the individual characteristics of each patient's tumor. Cancer biomarkers play an important role in personalized cancer care by helping physicians to identify the best treatment options for each patient.

Market Segmentation:

The cancer biomarkers market can be segmented in several ways, including:

By biomarker type:

Protein biomarkers

Genetic biomarkers

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

Metabolomic biomarkers

Imaging biomarkers

By cancer type:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Ovarian cancer

Other cancer types

By application:

Early detection and diagnosis

Treatment monitoring

Prognostication

Predicting response to therapy

By end user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Research institutions

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share, garnering more than one-third of the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to strong focus on innovation and technological advancements in healthcare & diagnostics in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable incomes in the province.

Frontrunners in the industry:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Exact Sciences Corporation

F Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

