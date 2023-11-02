Architectural Acoustic Panels Market To Hit $13.8 Billion By 2031 | Arconic, Trelleborg AB, Ingreen Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The architectural acoustic panels market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global architectural acoustic panels market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031

The Architectural Acoustic Panels Market manufacturers are leading the way toward sustainability by adopting recyclable and eco-friendly materials. Baux, one of the leading manufacturers of acoustic panels, unveiled sustainable acoustic panels made out of chemical-free pulp sourced from sustainably harvested Swedish pine and fir trees. Moreover, these decorative panels are tested and are effective in the soundproofing of varied environments, including homes, restaurants, and office spaces.

Top Leading Companies: 3A COMPOSITES, Armacell GmbH, KINGSPAN GROUP PLC, Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, Trelleborg AB, Fletcher Building Ltd, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain SA, Arconic Inc., Arcelor Mittal, Fischer Profil GmbH, johns manville, Rockwool International A/S, italpannelli srl, Paroc Group OY, Ingreen Systems.

Architectural acoustic panel is used to cut back noise and control sound in many alternative spaces. They are used to reduce noise and control sound, so they are an important building material. Currently, there are many types of architectural acoustic panels, including acoustic membranes, resonator panels, and porous material. Audimute, one of the recognized players manufacturing“Green” acoustic products, launched its new products under the brand of eco-C-tex. These products are manufactured from recycled cotton and cellulose. Such a factor is anticipated to boost the architectural acoustic panels market growth.

The architectural acoustic panel market has also seen a growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. As sustainability becomes a more significant concern in the design industry, manufacturers have responded with panels made from recycled materials or sustainably sourced resources. This environmental consciousness has expanded the appeal of acoustic panels. Architects and designers can work closely with manufacturers to create bespoke panels that fit a project's specific requirements, from shape and color to acoustic performance.

The architectural acoustic panel market has not only grown but also evolved. Advancements in materials, technology, and design have brought about innovative solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of customers. Architectural acoustic panels are now being designed to incorporate natural elements, such as moss, plants, or wood, into their structure. This innovative approach not only enhances the visual appeal but also contributes to a healthier, more pleasant indoor environment.

Major players have adopted product launches and acquisitions as a key strategy to sustain the competition and improve their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, Owens Corning launched a new product line, FORMULAR NGX. The proprietary blowing agent in this new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products delivers a 90% reduction in global warming potential (GWP) without sacrificing product performance.

Europe accounted for the highest share of the global architectural acoustic panels market share in terms of revenue in 2021, owing to surge in number of infrastructure development and new construction activities, thus creating numerous opportunities for architectural acoustic panels for commercial buildings such as educational institutes, malls, and office buildings. Designers and architects now have a wider range of tools at their disposal to create spaces with optimal acoustic conditions. This has a direct impact on the comfort and functionality of the spaces they design.

The architectural acoustic panel market has evolved to meet the demands of modern design. Its growth, versatility, and innovations are enhancing the quality of indoor spaces and expanding the possibilities for architects and designers. As the world becomes more conscious of the importance of acoustics, these panels play a vital role in achieving acoustic comfort and aesthetics in harmony.

