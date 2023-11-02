Media And Entertainment Market On A 7.5% Growth Spree (2022-2028) Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Middle East's media and entertainment industry is in the midst of a profound transformation, with significant shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements reshaping the market landscape. According to recent reports, the industry is poised to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is fueled by cultural changes among the region's youth, leading to a surge in demand for local Arabic content and a subsequent expansion of the media sector.

Access sample report (including graphs, charts, and figures):

Cultural Shifts and Local Content Demand

One of the key drivers of this transformation is the cultural evolution occurring among the young population in the Middle East. This demographic segment has shown a growing preference for content that reflects their cultural identity, language, and values. Consequently, there is a rising demand for high-quality local Arabic content, creating significant opportunities for media players to cater to this audience.

Mobile Technology: A Game-Changer

The increased adoption of mobile technology has further propelled the media and entertainment market in the Middle East. With smartphones becoming ubiquitous, consumers now have easy access to a wide range of digital content, including movies, music, and videos. This shift has opened up new avenues for content delivery and consumption, leading to the rapid growth of digital media platforms.

Tourism Boosting Media and Entertainment

Tourism plays a pivotal role in the Middle East's economic landscape, with several countries in the region boasting rich cultural, natural, heritage, and religious tourism assets. The influx of international tourists has significantly contributed to the growth of the media and entertainment market. In 2018, the MENA region welcomed approximately 87 million international tourists, accounting for nearly 6% of the world's total arrivals. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have emerged as prominent tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors every year.

Key Players and Strategic Collaborations

In this dynamic market, key players such as MBC Group, Orbit Showtime Network, Arab Media Group, and beIN Media Group are driving innovation and shaping the industry's future. These companies have undertaken strategic mergers and partnerships to enhance their offerings and provide customers with cutting-edge products and technologies. These collaborations have not only elevated the quality of content but also diversified the entertainment options available to consumers.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

Market Segmentation and Growth Prospects

The media and entertainment market in the Middle East is segmented into movies, music, and videos. Among these, the music and videos segment has emerged as a frontrunner, capturing a significant market share. The region's television industry has experienced remarkable growth, with an increasing number of channels and a growing audience base. Pay TV services and on-demand platforms are gaining traction, supported by the rising popularity of IPTV digital services provided by telecom companies.

Regional Focus and Promising Future

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and the rest of the Middle East have been the focal points of market analysis. Saudi Arabia, in particular, stands out as a major market due to its rising Internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users. The country, along with the UAE, has witnessed a surge in demand for media and entertainment services, creating a promising future for the industry.

Related Report

Space Management Software Market

Marketing Operations Management Market

Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market

Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market

Small Cell Network Market

Contact Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights

Email – ,

Contact Number – 0120 455 9411

Website –