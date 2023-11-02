Philippine forces investigate kidnap of 6 Chinese citizens in capital region

(MENAFN) Philippine authorities are intensively working to determine the whereabouts of six Chinese nationals who were abducted earlier this week in the capital region, as reported by the police on Thursday. The abduction took place in an affluent neighborhood in southern Metro Manila, with the investigation led by Police anti-kidnapping chief Cosme Abrenica. Out of the nine individuals kidnapped on Monday, six of them were Chinese citizens who, at present, remain missing, while the other three, who were Filipino, were released shortly after their abduction.



At this juncture, authorities have yet to ascertain the motive behind the kidnappings. Abrenica stated, "We have no information if it's kidnap-for-ransom, kidnapping or what the motive is. We haven't established it yet." The identities of the victims and the specifics of their status within the Philippines have not been disclosed.



The police chief of Calauan town, Philip Aguilar, where the Filipino victims were recovered, provided some insights into the harrowing incident. According to one of the survivors, the kidnappers forcibly entered their home in the early hours of Monday.



Notably, the Chinese embassy in Manila has acknowledged receiving a request for comment from Reuters.



While the motive behind this week's kidnapping remains shrouded in uncertainty, it is worth noting that in the past, China has expressed concerns to the Philippine government about its citizens being lured into employment at online gaming firms and subsequently falling victim to scams, extortion, and what has been described as "modern slavery." These issues have strained diplomatic relations between the two nations in the past, underlining the importance of a thorough investigation and resolution in this case.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357763