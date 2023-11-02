Toyota Motor’s quarterly profit increases over 200 percent in comparison to 2022

(MENAFN) Toyota Motor announced on Wednesday that its quarterly profit more than doubled compared to the previous year, driven by robust global demand for hybrid vehicles and favorable currency exchange rates.



The automotive giant also revised its guidance for the fiscal year ending on March 31, increasing its dividend and share buyback program. As a result, its U.S.-traded shares saw a 6 percent increase on Wednesday.



Toyota had long been reluctant to make substantial investments in all-electric vehicles, preferring to focus on its highly regarded hybrid offerings, which it believed were more suitable for most customers.



However, in June, the company changed course, revealing an ambitious plan to invest heavily in advanced batteries and boost annual sales of electric vehicles to 1.5 million by 2026. Recently, Toyota announced an USD8 billion investment to significantly expand a battery plant currently under construction in North Carolina, set to open in 2025.



Interestingly, Toyota is now benefiting from strong demand for its traditional hybrid vehicles, as some car buyers, especially in the U.S., have hesitated to embrace electric vehicles due to higher financing costs and concerns about charging infrastructure.



Sales of Toyota's conventional hybrids increased by 41 percent year-over-year to approximately 888,000 units, and plug-in hybrid sales grew by nearly 90 percent to about 39,000 units. The category of "electrified vehicles," encompassing both hybrid types, battery-electric models, and fuel cell-powered vehicles, accounted for 36.4 percent of Toyota's global sales in the quarter, up from 27.3 percent the previous year.

