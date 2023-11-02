AI brings John Lennon's voice to life in 'Now And Then'

(MENAFN) In a remarkable musical milestone, a new Beatles song is set to be released today, more than four decades after its initial recording as a demo. "Now And Then," originally written and sung by John Lennon in 1978, has been meticulously finished with the collaborative efforts of his fellow band members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, alongside the innovative use of artificial intelligence.



Scheduled for unveiling at 1400 GMT (6pm, UAE time) by Apple Corps, Capitol, and Universal Music Enterprises, "Now And Then" marks a unique fusion of the past and the present. The song features the iconic vocals of John Lennon, contributing to its authentic Beatles essence. A music video accompanying the track is set to make its debut on Friday, adding another dimension to this rediscovered gem.



Paul McCartney, now 81, had announced the release of the song back in June, dubbing it "the last Beatles song" in a promotional trailer. He emphasized the emotional significance of the recording, noting that all the surviving Beatles members played a role in the track's development, making it a genuine Beatles recording.



The origin of "Now And Then" can be traced back to a cassette tape that John Lennon recorded for Paul McCartney in 1979 at his residence in New York's Dakota Building, just a year before Lennon's tragic passing. This tape, a cherished memento, was presented to McCartney by Yoko Ono, Lennon's widow, in 1994. The creative potential of this recording remained largely untapped for decades, until recent developments in artificial intelligence technology made it possible to address the background noise issues that had previously hindered the project.



While the utilization of AI in music production has opened up new possibilities, it has also spurred industry-wide debate. Some have raised concerns over potential copyright infringements, while others applaud the technology's ability to bring lost or incomplete musical works back to life. "Now And Then" represents an exciting and groundbreaking intersection of AI and the enduring legacy of the Beatles, offering fans and music enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the band's creative process and the untapped potential of past recordings.

