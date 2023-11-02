Media Advisory - Exploring Civil Justice For Victims Of The Lewiston Attack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On Monday, November 6, two prominent attorneys who specialize in representing mass shooting victims will speak in Lewiston/Auburn

AUBURN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Can there be civil justice for victims of mass shooting events like the one that happened in Lewiston?

To help answer that question and better understand the national legal landscape, we have invited Josh Koskoff and Jamal Alsaffar for a roundtable discussion and forum. Josh and Jamal are among the leading experts in the United States in pursuing justice for victims in mass shooting events, and have been or are currently involved in cases involving mass shootings in Sandy Hook, CT, Uvalde, TX, Highland Park, Illinois, Buffalo, NY, Las Vegas, NV, and others. As these tragic events become commonplace and elected officials fail to make significant policy reform in their wake, legal recourse has become one strategy in the fight for justice.

This event is hosted by Gideon Asen , a law firm in Auburn.

WHAT: Discussion and Question & Answer Session with America's Leading Civil Mass Shooting Trial Lawyers, Josh Koskoff and Jamal Alsaffar

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 6 – 7:30pm

WHERE: Central Maine Community College 1250 Turner Street, Auburn, ME Jalbert 15 (parking between Jalbert Hall & Culinary bldg.) and on Zoom

WHO: All are welcome, including members of the public and media

COST: Free of charge

RSVP: Seating is limited so please RSVP to reserve your slot! Email or call (207) 206-8982

VIRTUAL: You may participate via Zoom. Simply RVSP (see email address and number above) and

request a Zoom link, and we will send you a link.

Christine Downs

Gideon Asen LLC

+1 207-206-8982

email us here