Project Phoenix: A Week Of Innovation Achievements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum is proud to announce the successful completion of crucial ROCK tasks within Project Phoenix.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum is proud to announce the successful completion of crucial ROCK tasks within Project Phoenix. The team of dedicated engineers and designers has brought about significant enhancements, from app theme customization to streamlined social sharing. These achievements mark a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.A talented MobApp engineer, Kyle, has remarkably updated our app's theme settings. Administrators can now customize the app's appearance by choosing from various themes, providing them with more options beyond the standard light or dark modes. This enhancement includes creating, editing, previewing, and removing themes, offering administrators a personalized experience.Tahmina Akhtar, a core tech engineer, has worked hard to improve our Social Sharing Tool. We've integrated these modifications into Project Phoenix VO's Social Page, making it easier for users to access social media assets. Some key enhancements include creating shareable and non-shareable assets, the ability to mark favorites, and seamless sharing on various social media platforms.Norf Almonicar, another dedicated core tech engineer, has played a crucial role in creating APIs for our VIDEO feature on the Contacts page. These APIs allow users to send video emails, manage video categories, and fetch videos based on categories. We've also ensured that video previews are embedded in email bodies for a more engaging experience.Priom Bhowmik, a skilled core tech engineer, has successfully coded the necessary APIs to enable text messaging on the Contacts page. This integration enhances communication capabilities, and we've also seamlessly integrated Twilio for even more functionality.A UI designer, Arman Udarbe, has crafted a Figma design for a mockup Product page. This design is a foundation for future developments, ensuring a visually appealing and user-friendly interface.Arman Udarbe's design prowess extends to rebranding the Aimeos shopping cart into the NaXum brand. This effort aims to provide our users with a cohesive, branded shopping experience.Erwin John Ibañez, a dedicated commissions engineer, has coded the Training > X-Factor backend page. It allows videos loaded through the App Admin's X-Factor Page to stream inside the Virtual Office seamlessly.Abdo, a commissions engineer, has added a multilanguage feature to the login and forgot password pages. Users can now select their preferred language from a dropdown, and the entire page content will adjust accordingly for a more user-friendly experience.Daniz Timbal, a commissions engineer, has successfully coded the backend APIs for the Lead Rotator Tool, enhancing lead management capabilities.Daniz has also resolved an error preventing the Page Hits tab from loading correctly, ensuring a smoother user experience.A skilled commissions engineer, Mark Vincent Ayo, has created a service class for converting merge codes into dynamic data. This service will be used across various modules, enhancing data processing capabilities.James Ryan D. Pepito, a talented UX designer, has successfully recorded the VueJS template for the Enrollment Page, improving the user experience.These achievements represent yet another milestone in our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence here at NaXum and persistently push the boundaries of what's possible to remain dedicated to empowering businesses with groundbreaking referral marketing solutions. In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, the team harnesses state-of-the-art technologies to craft tailored solutions for clients worldwide, fostering their growth and prosperity.

