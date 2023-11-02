E.l.f. Beauty exceeds Wall Street's expectations by 76 percent year-over-year sales increase

(MENAFN) E.l.f. Beauty, known for its popular TikTok marketing and affordable pricing, exceeded Wall Street's expectations by reporting a remarkable 76 percent year-over-year sales increase. The cosmetics company also nearly tripled its profits compared to the same period last year, leading to a 9 percent surge in its stock price during extended trading on Wednesday.



E.l.f. Beauty's fiscal second-quarter performance outperformed analyst forecasts, as reported by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv). The company achieved adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, exceeding the anticipated 53 cents, and recorded revenue of USD215.5 million, surpassing the expected USD197.1 million.



E.l.f. reported a net income of USD33.3 million, equivalent to 58 cents per share, for the three-month period ending on September 30, compared to USD11.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period the previous year. After adjusting for one-time items related to stock-based compensation, intangible assets, and other factors, the company's adjusted earnings were USD47.1 million, equivalent to 82 cents per share.



Sales surged to USD215.5 million, a 76 percent increase from the previous year's USD122.3 million. Notably, this was the second consecutive quarter with a 76 percent sales increase.



E.l.f.'s robust performance led to the company raising its full-year outlook for the second quarter in a row. It now anticipates a net sales increase ranging from 55 percent to 57 percent, with an estimated range of USD896 million to USD906 million. This surpasses analysts' projected full-year sales of USD852 million, indicating growth of 47.1 percent, according to LSEG.

