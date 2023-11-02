UAE honors King Abdullah II with order of Zayed for diplomatic accomplishments

(MENAFN) In a significant gesture of diplomatic recognition, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has bestowed upon King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan the Order of Zayed. This prestigious accolade stands as the highest decoration that the UAE bestows upon heads of states, royalty, and presidents. It is a testament to King Abdullah's unwavering commitment to fostering and enhancing the deep-rooted ties of cooperation between the two nations.



The honor, conferred during a grand ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, underscores King Abdullah II's substantial contributions to the growth and development of the relationship between the UAE and Jordan. His dedication to strengthening these relations at every level has not gone unnoticed, and the Order of Zayed serves as a symbol of appreciation for his remarkable efforts in this regard.



King Abdullah II expressed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed during the ceremony, emphasizing his immense pride in receiving an order bearing the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Sheikh Zayed is a universally revered figure known for his humanitarian endeavors. His enduring legacy is marked by relationships founded on partnership and respect, which have played a crucial role in fortifying ties with Arab nations and fostering friendship with countries worldwide.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, underscored that the conferral of the Order of Zayed upon King Abdullah II is a reflection of his profound respect, personal admiration, and high esteem. This gesture serves as a tribute to the Jordanian King's outstanding contributions to bolstering ties and advancing cooperation across various domains, further cementing the bonds of friendship and partnership between the UAE and Jordan.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357696