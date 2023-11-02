Disney announces agreement to buy Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Disney announced its agreement to purchase Comcast's one-third stake in the streaming service Hulu, a development that had been widely anticipated.



Disney revealed its intention to make a payment of approximately USD8.61 billion to Comcast's NBCUniversal by December 1, which reflects the guaranteed minimum value of USD27.5 billion established for the streaming service as part of their 2019 agreement. This agreement arose from Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets, granting it a two-thirds stake in Hulu.



Additionally, Disney may make further payments based on Hulu's equity value as of September 30. The company noted that the valuation process is expected to conclude at some point in the coming year.



“We look forward to the appraisal process and the determination of Hulu’s fair market value which we expect will reflect the extraordinary value of the business,” Comcast stated in a declaration.



Initially, Disney and Comcast had established a deadline for the resolution of Hulu's ownership by January. In September, these competing media giants expedited the timeline, essentially signaling the outcome that was officially disclosed on Wednesday.



Disney currently offers Hulu as part of a streaming package alongside its Disney+ and ESPN+ offerings.

