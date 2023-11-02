Major US stock exchanges end Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) Major US stock exchanges ended the day with gains on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates, marking the third such decision this year.



The Dow Jones climbed 221 points, a 0.67 percent increase, closing at 33,274. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 surged by 44 points, a 1.05 percent rise, finishing at 4,237. The Nasdaq also saw substantial growth, with a 1.64 percent increase of 210 points, closing at 13,061.



Earlier, the Federal Reserve, as widely anticipated, refrained from raising interest rates and maintained the federal funds rate within the target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, which remains the highest level in 22 years.



Chair Jerome Powell, during a post-meeting press conference, noted that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has not yet made decisions about future monetary policy changes, but they are actively assessing the duration of their restrictive monetary policies.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, decreased by 7.1 percent to 16.81, while the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a 2.4 percent decline to 4.757 percent. The dollar index remained steady at 106.69, and the euro held its ground at USD1.0574 against the US dollar.



Precious metals displayed mixed performance, with gold dropping by 0.3 percent to USD1,978 per ounce, while silver rose by 0.1 percent to USD22.87.



Oil prices experienced a slight decline of about 0.1 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude at USD85.00 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD82.75.

MENAFN02112023000045015839ID1107357693