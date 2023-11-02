English FA may prosecute players using pro-Palestinian slogan "River to sea" on social media

(MENAFN) The English football association (FA) said on Wednesday that players who use the pro-Palestinian slogan "River to the sea" on social media could be prosecuted.



"After careful consideration, we will be writing to all clubs to make it clear that this phrase is considered offensive to many, and should not be used by players in social media posts," declared an FA representative, who preferred to be anonymous.



"If this phrase is used again by a football participant, we will seek police guidance on how we should treat it and respond," the representative added.



Following a social media post by Hamza Choudhury, the FA released a statement. The Leicester City midfielder removed the “river to the sea” sentence on X.



Hamza Choudhury, who is 26 years old, made an apology on Monday.



"I'm sorry for any offence this has caused. I share the hope of people around the world that a peaceful resolution can bring an end to the ongoing suffering of innocent people in this conflict," declared the former England Under-21 midfielder.



"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," is a Palestinian catchphrase that describes the region that comprises Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip and is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

