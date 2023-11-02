Thousands of Afghans rush home amid deportation threat, facing awful conditions

(MENAFN) Amid a growing humanitarian crisis, thousands of Afghans are racing to leave Pakistan under the threat of deportation. A November 1 deadline set by Islamabad for 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan to leave voluntarily or face arrest and expulsion has triggered a mass exodus of returnees to Afghanistan. The situation has escalated rapidly as returnees are struggling to find adequate food, water, and healthcare, with children particularly vulnerable. The Torkham border crossing, a primary point of entry, is experiencing an "emergency situation," with authorities working tirelessly to register the influx. The living conditions around the border are dire, with many children falling ill due to the cold and lack of resources.



Khalida, a 25-year-old mother, is one of the returnees who barely made it back to Afghanistan before the deadline. She expressed her distress about her son Abdullah, who is under two years old, being unable to get proper food and medication. The dire situation has left many families without resources, leading to the suffering of children like Abdullah, who has been struggling with diarrhea. Taj Mohammad, who traveled from Peshawar near the border, shared that his two-month-old son developed a chest infection due to the harsh conditions.



The makeshift camp near the Torkham border crossing is filled with people, trucks, and industry. Diapers are strewn about, and there is a lack of warm clothing for children, leaving the area in unsanitary conditions. The government and UN agencies have started to provide services and support, including mobile toilets and water tanks, but the scale of the crisis demands more significant efforts.



The humanitarian crisis is intensifying as the Afghan border becomes a focal point for those returning from Pakistan in the face of looming deportation. The situation underscores the urgency of addressing the needs of returnees, especially vulnerable children, and providing essential resources to improve their living conditions.

